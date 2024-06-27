Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 closed indefinitely east of metro Phoenix after bridge replacement hits snag

Jun 27, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

The bridges over Queen Creek (left) and Waterfall Canyon between Superior and Globe are being repla...

Crews are working to replace the bridges over Queen Creek (left) and Waterfall Canyon between Superior and Globe. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photos)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A highway east of metro Phoenix is closed until further notice after a bridge replacement project hit a snag Thursday, authorities said.

A scheduled closure of US 60 between Superior and Globe was supposed to end at 2 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

But the reopening is now on hold indefinitely because of an unexpected delay with rock blasting, ADOT said.

With US 60 closed, motorists traveling between Superior and Globe have to detour on state routes 177 and 77 through Winkelman. The detour can add 68 miles to the trip with a 10% incline, ADOT said.

Superior is about 65 miles east of downtown Phoenix, and Globe is about 24 miles east of Superior.

RELATED STORIES

Why was Arizona highway closed for rock blasting?

The rock blasting is part of a $44.7 million project to replace bridges over Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon between Superior and Globe.

In May, ADOT started closing US 60 in the construction area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on certain Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Officials said the closures would be necessary for about six months.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sketch of what human remains found in Glendale may have looked like, including a drawing of a tatto...

Kevin Stone

Tattoo helps police ID body found in Glendale backyard as missing Queen Creek teenager

A tattoo artist’s tip helped police identify a body found in a Glendale backyard recently as a missing Queen Creek teenager.

45 minutes ago

(Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Watch: KTAR News special presidential debate preview show

KTAR News is hosting a special show previewing Thursday's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Vice chairman of #maricopacounty Board of Supervisors explains the county’s budget #arizona #news

Mike Broomhead talks with Thomas Galvin, the vice chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, about the county’s budget.

3 hours ago

Man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend arrested in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man arrested 3 months after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend during argument

Phoenix Police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in late March, according to court documents.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why so much vitriol toward Maricopa County election supervisors?

Mike Broomhead talks with Thomas Galvin, the vice chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, about the county’s budget. They discuss how the county raises money and addresses the growing vitriol toward election supervisors Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Anderson .Paak performs onstage at Expedia's Global Jam during New Orleans Jazz Fest at Joy Theater...

Kevin Stone

8-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak bringing his ‘Malibu Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

Multitalented Grammy Award-winning performer Anderson .Paak is coming to Phoenix this fall as part of his 15-city “Malibu Tour.”

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

US 60 closed indefinitely east of metro Phoenix after bridge replacement hits snag