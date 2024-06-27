PHOENIX – A tattoo artist’s tip helped police identify a body found in a Glendale backyard recently as a missing Queen Creek teenager, authorities announced Thursday.

Sean Barragan-Springgay, 16, was last seen in October 2023. His remains were found behind a home near Cactus Road and 51st Avenue on June 8, the Glendale Police Department said.

“It is believed that the body was there in the yard all of that time,” Jose Miguel Santiago, a city of Glendale spokesman, said in a media advisory.

Santiago added that the teen’s death appears to be self-inflicted.

Thanks to you, we believe we have identified the human remains discovered in a Glendale yard. Tips came in that lead us to believe that the person found is a missing 16 yo out of the Queen Creek area. We are grateful the community for allowing us to bring closure to this family. https://t.co/jSuxZGavK6 — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 27, 2024

How tattoo helped confirm identity of body found in Glendale backyard

Police circulated a sketch Wednesday of what the victim may have looked like, including drawings of a tattoo and a dental pattern.

“We are awaiting autopsy results to make sure for 100% certainty that the individual is who we believe it to be,” Santiago said. “Currently, we are comfortable sharing that the tip came from the person who drew the tattoo.”

Although authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s final report to officially name the victim, the information released Thursday matched Barragan-Springgay’s description on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

In addition, Santiago wrote, “Yes, that is who we believe it to be,” in response to an email asking if he could confirm that it was Barragan-Springgay.

