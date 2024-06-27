Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tattoo helps police ID body found in Glendale backyard as missing Queen Creek teenager

Jun 27, 2024, 1:12 PM

Sketch of what human remains found in Glendale may have looked like, including a drawing of a tatto...

A tattoo artist’s tip helped police identify human remains found in a Glendale backyard on June 8, 2024, as missing Queen Creek teenager Sean Barragan-Springgay. (Glendale Police Sketch, Photo via National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

(Glendale Police Sketch, Photo via National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A tattoo artist’s tip helped police identify a body found in a Glendale backyard recently as a missing Queen Creek teenager, authorities announced Thursday.

Sean Barragan-Springgay, 16, was last seen in October 2023. His remains were found behind a home near Cactus Road and 51st Avenue on June 8, the Glendale Police Department said.

“It is believed that the body was there in the yard all of that time,” Jose Miguel Santiago, a city of Glendale spokesman, said in a media advisory.

Santiago added that the teen’s death appears to be self-inflicted.

How tattoo helped confirm identity of body found in Glendale backyard

Police circulated a sketch Wednesday of what the victim may have looked like, including drawings of a tattoo and a dental pattern.

RELATED STORIES

“We are awaiting autopsy results to make sure for 100% certainty that the individual is who we believe it to be,” Santiago said. “Currently, we are comfortable sharing that the tip came from the person who drew the tattoo.”

Although authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s final report to officially name the victim, the information released Thursday matched Barragan-Springgay’s description on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

In addition, Santiago wrote, “Yes, that is who we believe it to be,” in response to an email asking if he could confirm that it was Barragan-Springgay.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Watch: KTAR News special presidential debate preview show

KTAR News is hosting a special show previewing Thursday's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Vice chairman of #maricopacounty Board of Supervisors explains the county’s budget #arizona #news

Mike Broomhead talks with Thomas Galvin, the vice chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, about the county’s budget.

2 hours ago

Man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend arrested in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man arrested 3 months after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend during argument

Phoenix Police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in late March, according to court documents.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why so much vitriol toward Maricopa County election supervisors?

Mike Broomhead talks with Thomas Galvin, the vice chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, about the county’s budget. They discuss how the county raises money and addresses the growing vitriol toward election supervisors Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

Anderson .Paak performs onstage at Expedia's Global Jam during New Orleans Jazz Fest at Joy Theater...

Kevin Stone

8-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak bringing his ‘Malibu Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

Multitalented Grammy Award-winning performer Anderson .Paak is coming to Phoenix this fall as part of his 15-city “Malibu Tour.”

3 hours ago

First 2024 presidential debate to focus on key Arizona issues...

Serena O'Sullivan

What Arizona voters can expect from Joe Biden and Donald Trump in presidential debate

KTAR News 92.3 FM will provide all-day coverage ahead of the first 2024 presidential debate. Stream the CNN Presidential Debate on KTAR.com.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Tattoo helps police ID body found in Glendale backyard as missing Queen Creek teenager