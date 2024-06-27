Man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend arrested in Phoenix...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man arrested 3 months after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend during argument

Jun 27, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Xavier Parrell Hughley, 30, allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend on March 27, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo) (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Court documents revealed further details about a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in late March.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested 30-year-old Xavier Parrell Hughley on Tuesday after a three month long search.

Hughley shot his ex-girlfriend in the back of the head with a handgun while at her residence near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road on March 27, according to court documents.

Hughley and his ex-girlfriend, 43-year-old Amanda George, cohabitated after their break-up, police said. Before the shooting, George allegedly found him in the residence with another woman.

A fight broke out when the other woman refused to leave, court documents said. A witness came in and broke up the fight, after which Hughley said he’d kill George if she didn’t stop, court documents said.

George then forced her way into the room Hughley was in and started arguing, court documents said. Hughley allegedly shot her, told a witness it was an accident and fled the scene.

During the shooting, Hughley was on probation for a felony conviction in Maricopa County, court documents said. This made him a prohibited possessor, which means it’s illegal for him to have a gun.

Responding officers found witnesses trying to perform CPR on George. She was brought to St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center, where she was in critical condition before her death in early April, court documents said.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested him on Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. Arrest documents described Hughley as experiencing homelessness during the time of the arrest. He also allegedly had a handgun during the arrest.

Hughley was booked into Maricopa County jail for one count of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct with a weapon.

