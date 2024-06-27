Close
8-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak bringing his ‘Malibu Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Multitalented Grammy Award-winning performer Anderson .Paak is coming to Phoenix this fall as part of his 15-city “Malibu Tour.”

The acclaimed rapper and singer will play “Malibu,” his classic second album, in its entirety at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 27. Special guests Maurice Brown and GAWD will open the show.

Presales are underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday.

.Paak has crafted a career that includes credits as a producer, songwriter, artist and director. He also started playing vinyl DJ sets as DJ Pee .Wee in 2022.

“Malibu” earned .Paak his first two Grammy nominations after its 2016 release. He won his first Grammy two years later when “Bubblin” was cited for best rap performance.

His Grammy total is now up to eight, including record of the year and best R&B performance for “Leave the Door Open,” a 2021 single from his Silk Sonic project with Bruno Mars.

.Paak has rarely performed in Arizona, according to setlist.fm, which lists just two previous shows in the state, most recently at FORM Arcosanti 2019.

