PHOENIX – Ten Arizona companies were named to a business website’s prestigious list of best work environments in 2024.

Inc. revealed its annual Best Workplaces roster earlier this month, citing 543 U.S.-based companies for creating model work cultures.

The list includes five companies based in Phoenix, three in Scottsdale and one each in Chandler and Tempe.

Three of the Arizona companies are in the financial services industry, while the real estate and software fields each had two entries. The state’s human resources, advertising/marketing and construction industries were represented with one company each.

Inc. doesn’t rank the companies that make its annual Best Workplaces list.

Here is the Arizona representation, in alphabetical order:

Allied Development, real estate, Scottsdale

Blue Signal, human resources, Phoenix

Brightside, financial services, Chandler

Fundamental Income, financial services, Phoenix

Keyser, real estate, Scottsdale

Metz & Associates, financial services, Phoenix

The James Agency, advertising and marketing, Scottsdale

Trainual, software, Tempe

Virtuous Software, software, Phoenix

Willmeng Construction, construction, Phoenix

“At The James Agency, we believe that a supportive and inspiring workplace is fundamental to our success,” Veronique James, CEO of The James Agency, said in a press release Wednesday. “Earning a spot on the Inc. Best Workplaces list validates our efforts in creating an environment where our team members feel valued, motivated and empowered to do their best work”

How did Inc. compile its 2024 Best Workplaces list?

Companies have to fill out an application to be considered for the honor. They also must meet the following criteria, per Inc.:

Be independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company).

Be based in the United States.

Have at least five full-time employees.

Have been in business at least 2 years.

Have less than $1 billion in annual revenue.

“All-in-all, it’s a rigorous process. For the companies that make the list, the honor is both a testament to the culture they’ve built and a great recruiting tool. And they deserve credit for setting the standard for millions of other small businesses,” Eric Hagerman, Inc. special projects editor, wrote in an article that explains the methodology.

The application prompts the submitters to describe their work culture. The website’s editors and reporters review the comments to help create the list.

The selection process also includes a benefits inventory, employee engagement survey and vetting to prevent what Hagerman calls “companies with an unsavory history” from making the list.

