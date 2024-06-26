Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale agrees to sell land to VAI Resort for parking garage in $7.5M deal

Jun 26, 2024, 12:10 PM

Construction on the VAI Resort is ongoing in Glendale, Arizona....

Construction on the $1 billion VAI Resort project is ongoing in Glendale, Arizona. (VAI Resort Photo)

(VAI Resort Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Glendale City Council agreed to sell city-owned land to VAI Resort developers, who plan to build a parking garage on the property.

Under the agreement authorized during Tuesday’s meeting, VAI Resorts, LLC will pay just over $7.5 million for an 8.25-acre parcel near the northwest corner of Montebello and 91st avenues.

The city acquired the property, which is commonly referred to as the Black Lot, in 2015.

“At one time, the city had considered building a parking garage to support the increasing number of guests who visit the Sports and Entertainment District, but we no longer need to consider that option,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said in a press release Wednesday. “By owning the land, VAI Resorts can now build and construct a parking garage to support its incredible development.”

Why some Glendale residents opposed property sale to VAI Resort

Not everybody is happy about the deal, which drew opposition from a community group called Worker Power.

RELATED STORIES

“By selling the Black Lot to VAI Resort, the city of Glendale is giving up potential future revenue that would benefit the community,” Ana Martinez, a Glendale homeowner, said in a Worker Power press release.

Taylor Lincoln, another Glendale resident, expressed similar concerns.

“Personally, it feels like Glendale is selling off a public asset rather than thinking about the options for how best to create revenue for the city and residents in the future,” Lincoln said in the Worker Power release. “Keep public property in public hands.”

Why does VAI Resort want land for parking garage?

Despite the opposition, VAI Resort can now move ahead with plans to construct a 4,000-space parking garage. The land is just east of the resort site and south of State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment District.

“The location of the property is perfectly situated to integrate with our operational plans for the resort,” VAI Resort President Grant Fisher said in the city’s press release. “From the moment our guests arrive on the property to park, they will be greeted with the world-class hospitality that defines the VAI Resort brand.”

The $1 billion VAI Resort, an 1,100-room hotel within a 60-acre entertainment complex, is expected to open in 2025 after multiple delays. The ambitious plans include a temperature-controlled lagoon lined with sand beaches and an 11,000-seat concert amphitheater.

The project includes the Mattel Adventure Park, which is under construction next door. The theme park, which will feature Barbie, Hot Wheels and Thomas & Friends attractions, is planning to debut later this year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona US Senate Republican debate

The Arizona U.S. Senate Republican debate on June 26 featured just one of three candidates, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

44 minutes ago

A transgender woman who was assaulted by a male inmate while housed in a men’s unit at an Arizona...

Associated Press

Transgender prison inmate assaulted by cellmate in Arizona gets $10K judgment in civil rights suit

A transgender woman who was assaulted by a male inmate while housed in a men’s unit at an Arizona penitentiary has won a $10,000 judgment in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

2 hours ago

(MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Maricopa County Sheriff Republican debate

Three candidates, Frank Milstead, Jerry Sheridan and Frank Crawford, squared off in the Maricopa County Sheriff Republican debate on June 26.

3 hours ago

Missing 85-year-old man subject of new Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Man found dead after going missing from Scottsdale assisted living facility

The 85-year-old subject of a Silver Alert out of Scottsdale was found dead Tuesday night, authorities announced.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Robert McGrath, who is accused of killing his wife and her mother in a Sun City double-h...

Kevin Stone

West Valley man behind bars after allegedly killing wife and her mother

A West Valley man is behind bars after allegedly killing his estranged wife and mother-in-law on Tuesday, according to authorities.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Maricopa County Sheriff Republican Debate – June 26, 2024

Maricopa County Sheriff Republican Debate – June 26, 2024 Candidates Frank “Mike” Crawford Frank Milstead Jerry Sheridan Trent Franks will not be participating Video: Arizona Media Association + Local News Foundation

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Glendale agrees to sell land to VAI Resort for parking garage in $7.5M deal