Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

Jun 26, 2024, 8:00 AM

A file photo showing prison through exterior fencing, with an inmate in the yard. An Arizona was se...

An Arizona was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering on June 11, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An Arizona drug trafficker has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine across the U.S., authorities announced this week.

Peter Vega, 38, of Rio Rico was sentenced on June 11, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Monday. Rio Rico is about 13 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Nogales.

A judge also ordered Vega to undergo five years of supervised release after his release from federal prison.

Vega pleaded guilty in March to three charges: possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder a monetary instrument.

RELATED STORIES

Prosecutors say he led a drug trafficking operation that distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout the country, including through the U.S. mail service.

He also helped launder the drug sale proceeds back to Arizona through bank accounts held by third parties.

The Arizona drug trafficker fled to Mexico after being indicted, but U.S. and Mexican authorities tracked him down in Mexico in January 2023, according to Monday’s press release. The Mexican government deported him to the U.S. to be prosecuted.

The case was part of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, an initiative that targets high-level criminal organizations.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Construction on the VAI Resort is ongoing in Glendale, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Glendale agrees to sell land to VAI Resort for parking garage in $7.5M deal

The Glendale City Council agreed to sell city-owned land to VAI Resort developers, who plan to build a parking garage on the property.

21 minutes ago

Border numbers are down, DHS says - Arizona sheriff disagrees...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona sheriff accuses Biden administration of fudging border numbers

The Department of Homeland Security claims border numbers are down by 40%. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels isn't having it.

2 hours ago

This file photo shows the Tempe Streetcar running. A project to extend the line into Mesa is gettin...

Kevin Stone

2 Arizona transportation projects, including Tempe Streetcar extension, get $39M in federal grants

Two Arizona transportation projects, including an East Valley streetcar extension, were selected to receive over $39 million in federal funding.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What is US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas up to?

United States Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is headed to Arizona on Wednesday, June 26. Jim Sharpe contemplates both the secretary’s plans and what his motives for visiting the 48th state could be in today’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

4 hours ago

2 people found dead in a Chandler condominium on Tuesday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler police find dead woman and girl in condo after welfare check

A woman and a girl were found dead in a Chandler condominium near Priest Drive and Ray Road on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., police said.

6 hours ago

President Joe Biden talks with the U.S. Border Patrol and local officials on Feb. 29, 2024, in Brow...

Associated Press

Illegal border crossing arrests reportedly fell significantly after asylum processing suspended

Arrests for illegal border crossings dropped more than 40% during the three weeks that asylum processing has been suspended.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine