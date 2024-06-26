2 people found dead in a Chandler condominium on Tuesday...

Chandler police find dead woman and girl in condo after welfare check
Jun 26, 2024, 7:00 AM
(File photo by Jeremy Schnell/KTAR News)
PHOENIX — Two people were found dead in a Chandler condominium on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Officers with the Chandler Police Department found them while responding to a welfare check in the area of Priest Drive and Ray Road around 5:30 p.m.
Police found a dead woman and a dead girl.
No further details were made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
