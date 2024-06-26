Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler police find dead woman and girl in condo after welfare check

Jun 26, 2024, 7:00 AM

2 people found dead in a Chandler condominium on Tuesday...

The two people were found dead on June 25, 2024, according to Chandler Police. (File photo by Jeremy Schnell/KTAR News)

(File photo by Jeremy Schnell/KTAR News)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two people were found dead in a Chandler condominium on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers with the Chandler Police Department found them while responding to a welfare check in the area of Priest Drive and Ray Road around 5:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Police found a dead woman and a dead girl.

No further details were made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This file photo shows the Tempe Streetcar running. A project to extend the line into Mesa is gettin...

Kevin Stone

2 Arizona transportation projects, including Tempe Streetcar extension, get $39M in federal grants

Two Arizona transportation projects, including an East Valley streetcar extension, were selected to receive over $39 million in federal funding.

10 minutes ago

A file photo showing prison through exterior fencing, with an inmate in the yard. An Arizona was se...

Kevin Stone

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

An Arizona drug trafficker has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine across the U.S.

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden talks with the U.S. Border Patrol and local officials on Feb. 29, 2024, in Brow...

Associated Press

Illegal border crossing arrests reportedly fell significantly after asylum processing suspended

Arrests for illegal border crossings dropped more than 40% during the three weeks that asylum processing has been suspended.

4 hours ago

Split image of a face shot and wider angle full-body photo of Xavier Hughley, who is wanted in conn...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting after monthslong search

Phoenix Police located and arrested a man identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting after a monthslong search.

5 hours ago

Home prices up in the Valley by 2.5% year over year, expert says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley home prices continue to rise due to supply shortage, economist says

Danny Court, senior economist with Scottsdale-based Elliot D. Pollack & Company, explains why home prices are up in the Valley.

5 hours ago

Two suspects were arrested for an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a year-long...

KTAR.com

Goodyear Police arrest two in 2023 aggravated assault case

Two suspects were arrested for an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a year-long search.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Chandler police find dead woman and girl in condo after welfare check