2 people found dead in a Chandler condominium on Tuesday...

PHOENIX — Two people were found dead in a Chandler condominium on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers with the Chandler Police Department found them while responding to a welfare check in the area of Priest Drive and Ray Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police found a dead woman and a dead girl.

No further details were made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

