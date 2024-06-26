Mother, 10-year-old daughter dead in likely Chandler murder-suicide
Jun 26, 2024, 7:00 AM | Updated: 6:45 pm
(File photo by Jeremy Schnell/KTAR News)
PHOENIX — A mother and her 10-year-old daughter died after a likely murder-suicide at a Chandler condominium on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to the scene near Priest Drive and Ray Road around 5:30 p.m. after a family friend walked into the unlocked condo and found the bodies, according to the Chandler Police Department.
The bodies were found in a bedroom and a gun was recovered, police said.
Identification will happen after next of kin is notified.
No further details were made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
