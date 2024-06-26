PHOENIX — A mother and her 10-year-old daughter died after a likely murder-suicide at a Chandler condominium on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene near Priest Drive and Ray Road around 5:30 p.m. after a family friend walked into the unlocked condo and found the bodies, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The bodies were found in a bedroom and a gun was recovered, police said.

Identification will happen after next of kin is notified.

No further details were made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

