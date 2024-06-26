Goodyear Police arrest two in 2023 aggravated assault case

PHOENIX – Two suspects were arrested for an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a year-long search.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near W. Van Buren Street and N. Estrella Parkway in July 2023.

At the scene, N’Sayshable Thomas of Avondale and Ignacio Mambru of Chandler allegedly pointed a gun at a victim before fleeing in a vehicle, according to Goodyear Police.

While an investigation connected Thomas and Mambru to the incident, authorities were unable to capture the pair.

However, Mambru was taken into custody last month after multiple unsuccessful previous attempts, while authorities arrested Thomas in Pinal County on June 8 for multiple outstanding felony warrants and for the alleged aggravated assault.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.