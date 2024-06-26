Close
PHOENIX — Southbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Phoenix after several crashes on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The highway was closed about five miles north of Cordes Junction at about 7:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 8:30 p.m.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

Cordes Lakes is about 65 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was available.

