PHOENIX — Southbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Phoenix after several crashes on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The highway was closed about five miles north of Cordes Junction at about 7:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 8:30 p.m.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

Cordes Lakes is about 65 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.