ARIZONA NEWS

Woman found injured in Phoenix alley dies at hospital

Jun 25, 2024, 4:25 AM

(Pexels File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found with serious injuries in an alley earlier this month.

Police responded to an area near 44th Street and Thomas Road at 6:30 a.m. on June 13 and found the injured woman, whom police identified as Margie New.

New, 64, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple injuries and died there the next day.

An autopsy revealed severe trauma to New’s body and her death was ruled a homicide.

No other details were released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

Police said rewards would be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

