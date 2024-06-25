Watch: Arizona Congressional District 2 Republican debate

PHOENIX — The Arizona Congressional District 2 Republican debate occurred on June 24.

Only one of the two Republicans participated in it, however. Incumbent Eli Crane declined the invitation, leaving challenger Jack Smith to have a 30-minute forum to himself.

District 2 covers most of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff and Prescott.

Who are the District 2 Republican candidates?

Smith, a veteran, served as the Arizona state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development program under former President Donald Trump.

Smith was also a former Yavapai County commissioner.

Crane is in his first term in the U.S. House. Also a veteran, he defeated Democrat Tom O’Halleran in the 2022 election.

Crane also owns a manufacturing business.

