Watch: Arizona Congressional District 2 Republican debate
Jun 24, 2024, 5:58 PM
PHOENIX — The Arizona Congressional District 2 Republican debate occurred on June 24.
Only one of the two Republicans participated in it, however. Incumbent Eli Crane declined the invitation, leaving challenger Jack Smith to have a 30-minute forum to himself.
District 2 covers most of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff and Prescott.
Who are the District 2 Republican candidates?
Smith, a veteran, served as the Arizona state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development program under former President Donald Trump.
Smith was also a former Yavapai County commissioner.
Crane is in his first term in the U.S. House. Also a veteran, he defeated Democrat Tom O’Halleran in the 2022 election.
Crane also owns a manufacturing business.
