Watch: Maricopa County Recorder Republican primary debate

PHOENIX — Three candidates squared off in the Maricopa County Recorder Republican primary debate on June 24.

Incumbent Stephen Richer went head to head with GOP challengers Justin Heap and Donald Hiatt.

The role suddenly became notorious and polarizing following 2020, where some alleged election fraud in Arizona’s most populous county.

It was be the first time this cycle that all three Republican candidates will appear in a formal debate.

Voters will get their opportunity to select their candidate of choice in the July 30 primary.

Who are Republican candidates for Maricopa County Recorder?

Richer is serving his first term after defeating Democrat Adrian Fontes, who now serves as Arizona Secretary of State, in 2020.

Richer’s term has been largely defined by reforming some election policies and fending off those who believe in widespread fraud.

He sued U.S. Senate candidate and former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake last year after she alleged me lied about the 2022 election, Richer’s first in charge. That suit is nearing its end after Lake requested a default judgement.

Heap represents Legislative District 10 in the Arizona House, which covers areas of the southeast Valley.

Heap has repeatedly called Maricopa County elections a “laughing stock” and says he is running to restore voter confidence.

Hiatt’s experience is in software design and digital records management. It is the first time he is running for public office.

