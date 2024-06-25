Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Mega Millions player wins $10K while deadline nears for $50K Powerball ticket

Jun 24, 2024, 8:00 PM

Many U.S. $100 bills are spread out. One Arizona lottery player recently won a $10,000 prize, while...

One Arizona lottery player recently won a $10,000 prize, while another is running out of time to claim $50,000 payout. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One Arizona lottery player recently won a five-figure prize, while another is running out of time to claim an even larger payout.

A Mega Millions ticket from the Safeway at 48th Street and Elliot Road in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee neighborhood matched four of the five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing, good for $10,000.

The white numbers were 3, 18, 27, 40 and 44, and the Mega Ball was 19.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the payout.

That means a $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased from a Mohave County travel center will become worthless if the buyer doesn’t come forward by Saturday.

That entry was sold at the Last Stop Travel Center at 20331 N. U.S. 93 in White Hills. It matched four of the five white numbers – 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49 — plus the red Powerball of 1 in the Jan. 1 drawing.

Two other $50,000 tickets from the same game, one purchased in Wickenburg and one in Glendale, were already cashed in.

Arizona Mega Millions player wins $10K while deadline nears for $50K Powerball ticket