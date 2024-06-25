Fentanyl and meth trafficker sentenced sentenced to prison...

PHOENIX — An Arizona fentanyl and meth trafficker was sentenced to 14 years in prison, officials announced on Monday.

A federal judge sentenced 45-year-old Dennis Francis Kaleohano Kelly last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The Tucson man pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and international money laundering in November 2023, prosecutors said.

Kelly directed several co-conspirators to deliver large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine he sourced from Mexico between November 2020 and August 2021, prosecutors said.

He also mailed mailed multiple packages of methamphetamine to Hawaii and New Mexico for further distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

Additionally, Kelly wired thousands of dollars he made from selling drugs to his drug providers in Mexico, prosecutors said.

Authorities arrested him in August 2021 after receiving around 10,000 pills of fentanyl from a drug carrier, prosecutors said.

