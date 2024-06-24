Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hiker found safe after 10 days in Northern California mountains

Jun 24, 2024, 11:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A hiker missing for 10 days was found safe in the mountains in Northern California, authorities said.

Lukas McClish, 34, left the rural community of Boulder Creek for a hike on June 11 and was reported missing June 16, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses heard someone yelling for help on Thursday and searchers were able to locate McClish with drones in the Big Basin Redwoods State Park, more than 7 miles (11 kilometers) from Boulder Creek, the sheriff’s office said.

Photos show a dirt-covered McClish embracing family members in an emotional reunion. He was not injured during the 10 days and told KGO-TV he was able to drink water during the ordeal. He said he got lost during what was supposed to be a three-hour hike and couldn’t recognize some landmarks destroyed by fires.

McClish said he was moved to see all of the searchers who looked for him.

“It was just really humbling,” he told the TV station.

McClish did not return The Associated Press’s request for comment.

Boulder Creek is in the coastal Santa Cruz Mountains and is about 68 miles (109.44 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

__

Associated Press Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Wisconsin taxpayers to pay half the cost of redistricting consultants hired by Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin taxpayers will pay half of the $128,000 bill submitted by redistricting consultants hired by the state’s Supreme Court for the work they did reviewing proposed legislative maps, the liberal majority of the court ordered Monday. Conservative justices dissented, sharply criticizing the majority for hiring the consultants and not divulging more […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge sets $10 million bond for Venezuelan man accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge in Texas set bond of $10 million Monday for an undocumented Venezuelan man accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl whose body was found in a creek after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store. Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, is one of two men charged with capital […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

TSA says it screened a record 2.99 million people Sunday, and bigger crowds are on the way

The number of air travelers moving through U.S. airports hit a record Sunday, and the new mark might not last through next weekend. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2.99 million people at airports Sunday, breaking the record of 2.95 million set on May 24, the Friday before Memorial Day. TSA forecasts that it […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Longest-serving Chicago City Council member gets 2 years in prison for corruption

CHICAGO (AP) — Ed Burke, the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history, was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for squeezing developers who needed his help for permits. It was far short of the eight-year term recommended by federal prosecutors. With credit for good behavior, Burke will likely spend less than two years […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN launches global principles to combat online hate and demands big tech take action now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world. Secretary-General António Guterres also demanded that advertising and public relations companies “stop monetizing […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas Supreme Court reinstates rule eliminating ‘X’ option for sex on licenses and IDs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Monday reinstated an agency rule prohibiting residents from using “X” instead of male or female on state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards. In a one-page order, justices stayed a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new rule that also made it more difficult for transgender […]

59 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Hiker found safe after 10 days in Northern California mountains