Plane with 2 on board makes emergency beach landing on New York’s Fire Island. No injuries reported

Jun 24, 2024, 11:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the beach on New York’s Fire Island on Monday and the two people on board were uninjured, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed in Atlantique at about 12:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Tammy L. Jones said.

A Suffolk County police spokesperson said no one was hurt.

Atlantique is one of the smaller communities on Fire Island, a barrier island along the south shore of New York’s Long Island. It is accessible by ferry from Bay Shore on Long Island.

The FAA is investigating the emergency landing.

