Sabrina Carpenter making stop in Phoenix later this year on ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour

Jun 24, 2024, 2:00 PM

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts F...

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. Carpenter will perform in Phoenix on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — Sabrina Carpenter fans, “Please Please Please” get ready for the pop star to make a tour stop in Phoenix later this year.

The singer will perform at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 13 as part of the “Short n’ Sweet” tour.

Carpenter will be joined by artists Griff, Declan McKenna and Amaarae on the tour, which coincides with her album release on Aug. 23.

When are Sabrina Carpenter tour tickets for Phoenix on sale?

Cash App cardholders already have ticket access to the show.

Those who are “Team Sabrina” members can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

Carpenter first entered the public eye when she starred in Disney Channel series “Girl Meets World” when she was just 15 years old in 2014.

Since, she has made her mark musically.

Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift on the “Eras” tour earlier this year in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and Singapore.

The 25-year-old has three songs in the Billboard Hot 100 this week, including two in the top five with “Please Please Please” (No. 2) and “Espresso” (No. 3).

Carpenter last performed in the Valley at Mesa Amphitheatre in April 2023, according to setlist.fm.

