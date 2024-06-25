Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New study ranks Phoenix as the 6th dirtiest city in the US

Jun 25, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

Dirtiest cities in the United States: Is Phoenix really No. 6?...

LawnStarter released the study on June 21, 2024. (File photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(File photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix ranked No. 6 on a new list of the dirtiest cities in the United States.

The findings from LawnStarter, released Monday, compared Phoenix to around 300 other prominent U.S. cities.

The dirtiest American city in 2024 was San Bernardino, California, followed by Detroit in No. 2. Reading, Pennsylvania, was in No. 3, Newark was No. 4, and Ontario, California, was No. 5.

One other Arizona city made the list: Mesa at No. 18.

How the study found the dirtiest cities in the United States

Data analysts judged each city’s dirtiness based on four categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and levels of local dissatisfaction.

To accurately analyze air pollution, they measured these metrics:

  • Median air quality index
  • Presence of water quality violations
  • Greenhouse gas emissions per capita
  • Annual excess fuel consumption
  • RSEI Score
  • Percentage of smokers
  • Share of residents exposed to near-roadway pollution

RELATED STORIES

To judge living conditions, they looked at population density, share of overcrowded homes and two different shares of homes: those without complete kitchen facilities and those without complete plumbing facilities.

Data analysts also looked at the shares of residents who found the city dirty and untidy, along with those who were dissatisfied with pollution, garbage disposal and parks.

To measure infrastructure, analysts measured these metrics:

  • Number of junk yards
  • Access to public restrooms per square mile
  • Alternate fuel stations per 100,000 residents
  • Refuse and recycling collectors per 100,000 residents
  • Rating of state waste regulations and measures
  • Quantity of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents

However, the meticulous way Phoenix leaders collect data may have worked against them.

Analysts initially looked at the 500 biggest U.S. cities. However, they dropped 200 cities from their study. That’s because those cities didn’t have sufficient data in the categories.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Man sentenced to 42 years behind bars after killing ex-girlfriend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man sentenced to 42 years for killing ex-girlfriend at Phoenix Burger King last year

A man has been sentenced to spend 42 years behind bars after killing his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix Burger King in 2023, officials said.

22 minutes ago

Man found dead on Sunday after shooting in west Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for suspect involved in fatal shooting

A man was found dead on Sunday after a shooting in west Phoenix, according to a Tuesday announcement from Phoenix Police.

1 hour ago

Fentanyl and meth trafficker sentenced sentenced to prison...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona fentanyl, meth trafficker sentenced to 14 years in prison

A fentanyl and meth trafficker was sentenced to spend 14 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona said.

2 hours ago

A dust cloud forms in the West Valley. Monsoon storms brought rain and blowing dust to the Phoenix ...

Kevin Stone

Stormy night: Metro Phoenix gets first rain of 2024 monsoon season

Metro Phoenix got its first taste of monsoon rain this season when storms rolled across the region Monday night.

3 hours ago

Gila River Bridge issues caused temporary shutdown of EB I-10...

KTAR.com

EB I-10 temporarily reopens south of Phoenix after closure due to issue with Gila River Bridge

A Gila River bridge issue caused a shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 10 near Riggs Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.

4 hours ago

Kamala Harris...

Heidi Hommel

VP Kamala Harris hosts reproductive freedom campaign event in Phoenix

The Biden-Harris campaign wants to make one thing clear to voters: Former President Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

New study ranks Phoenix as the 6th dirtiest city in the US