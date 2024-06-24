PHOENIX — Police need the public’s help to track down a Buckeye woman who went missing in May.

Hope Tucker, 46, went missing on May 22, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Her purple Dodge Charger broke down on the Interstate 10 near Verrado during the morning, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

A trooper in the area later found the car and it was towed, Buckeye Police said.

Hope was with her adult son, who has autism, when she went missing, Buckeye Police said.

After the car’s breakdown, the two of them left the vehicle to seek shade.

“Shortly after, Hope may have suffered a life-threatening medical emergency,” according to Buckeye Police.

Hope’s son was found “in medical distress” two days later, police said. He was taken to a hospital for a month.

Hope’s son told a relative about what happened on Saturday, police said. The relative then notified police.

Anyone with information on Hope’s whereabouts can submit a tip online or call Buckeye PD at 623-349-6411.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.