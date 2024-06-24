Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police ask public to help find Buckeye woman who went missing in May

Jun 24, 2024, 7:00 AM

Buckeye woman is missing after report...

Hope Tucker went missing in May, authorities said. (Buckeye Police Department photo)

(Buckeye Police Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Police need the public’s help to track down a Buckeye woman who went missing in May.

Hope Tucker, 46, went missing on May 22, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Her purple Dodge Charger broke down on the Interstate 10 near Verrado during the morning, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

A trooper in the area later found the car and it was towed, Buckeye Police said.

Hope was with her adult son, who has autism, when she went missing, Buckeye Police said.

After the car’s breakdown, the two of them left the vehicle to seek shade.

RELATED STORIES

“Shortly after, Hope may have suffered a life-threatening medical emergency,” according to Buckeye Police.

Hope’s son was found “in medical distress” two days later, police said. He was taken to a hospital for a month.

Hope’s son told a relative about what happened on Saturday, police said. The relative then notified police.

Anyone with information on Hope’s whereabouts can submit a tip online or call Buckeye PD at 623-349-6411.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Walter Ringfield, who allegedly stole a security fob and keys from the Maricopa County T...

KTAR.com

Temporary Maricopa County elections worker arrested after theft from tabulation center

A temporary elections worker was arrested for allegedly stealing a security fob and keys from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.

43 minutes ago

Exterior of Phoenix Fire Station 25 as seen on Google Street View. A firefighter was injured in an ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighter injured after gun accidentally discharges at Station 25

A firefighter was injured over the weekend in what appears to be an accidental shooting at a west Phoenix fire station.

2 hours ago

Missing 85-year-old man subject of new Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man last seen in Scottsdale

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen in Scottsdale.

4 hours ago

A person cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Use this bill assistance program to avoid expensive AC bills in the Valley this summer

As the summer heat rises, so does your AC bill. Here is a bill assistance program that could help you out during the summer.

6 hours ago

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineer...

KTAR.com

Arizona wins 4th consecutive Gold Shovel award for economic development

Arizona was named a recipient of a Gold Shovel award by Area Development magazine, the state’s fourth consecutive gold shovel.

6 hours ago

An aerial view of the downtown skyline in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Mesa, Phoenix ranked among best-run US cities, per WalletHub

Mesa and Phoenix both made the top 35 in a list of best-run cities in the nation compiled in a recent study by WalletHub.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Police ask public to help find Buckeye woman who went missing in May