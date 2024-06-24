Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Hit-and-run suspect leaves Phoenix teen with broken legs

Jun 23, 2024, 8:22 PM | Updated: 8:22 pm

The woman who struck the 17-year-old in a hit-and-run case was possibly driving a 2008-2012 Chrysle...

The woman who struck the 17-year-old was possibly driving a 2008-2012 Chrysler Pacifica. (Photo by Silent Witness)

(Photo by Silent Witness)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Detectives are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run case where a woman hit a teenage boy with her car on March 22 and fled the scene.

RELATED STORIES

Officials say the 17-year-old victim was riding a motorbike with his friends along Seventh Street just south of Thunderbird Road when a woman in a red minivan attempted to exit her parking spot and make a left turn before colliding with the boy.

The driver stopped, exited the vehicle and was confronted by a witness before she got back in her car and left the area. Officials say it was possible that she was driving a 2008-2012 Chrysler Pacifica.

The boy suffered two broken legs and other injuries, which he is still recovering from.

Detectives are asking the community to help identify the woman responsible for the collision. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Silent Witness is offering an award up to $1,000 for information regarding the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Panoramic file photo of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administrati...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from June 21-23

Here are some of the top Phoenix news stories from June 21-23.

4 hours ago

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a May homicide. (Pexels photo and MCSO mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Teen suspects arrested for alleged connection with May homicide in Phoenix

Two suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in a Phoenix homicide that left a man shot dead in his car in May.

5 hours ago

Cars are seen driving on a wet street through drops on a window or windshield on a rainy day....

KTAR.com

Tucson experiences heavy rain, additional rain expected throughout Valley

Tucson experienced a wave of thunderstorms this weekend with winds up to 73 mph. Addtional rainfall is to be expected Sunday night throughout the Valley.

6 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Planned Parenthood, March. 14, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Harr...

Associated Press

‘Everything is at stake’ for reproductive rights in 2024, Harris says ahead of Arizona visit Monday

Kamala Harris said ahead of a campaign visit to Arizona on Monday “everything is at stake” with reproductive rights in November's election.

7 hours ago

The Arizona Transportation Board has approved a five-year transportation facilities construction pr...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Transportation Board approves 5-year plan for highway improvements

The Arizona Transportation Board has approved a five-year transportation facilities construction program plan to improve highways.

9 hours ago

Arizona will serve as a model of automotive technologies thanks to a grant from USDOT. (Pixabay pho...

KTAR.com

Arizona to serve as automotive technology model, receives nearly $20 million in USDOT grants

Maricopa County will serve as a national model for new automotive technologies, part of a nearly-$20-million grant awarded to the state.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Hit-and-run suspect leaves Phoenix teen with broken legs