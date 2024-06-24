Hit-and-run suspect leaves Phoenix teen with broken legs

PHOENIX — Detectives are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run case where a woman hit a teenage boy with her car on March 22 and fled the scene.

Officials say the 17-year-old victim was riding a motorbike with his friends along Seventh Street just south of Thunderbird Road when a woman in a red minivan attempted to exit her parking spot and make a left turn before colliding with the boy.

The driver stopped, exited the vehicle and was confronted by a witness before she got back in her car and left the area. Officials say it was possible that she was driving a 2008-2012 Chrysler Pacifica.

The boy suffered two broken legs and other injuries, which he is still recovering from.

Detectives are asking the community to help identify the woman responsible for the collision. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Silent Witness is offering an award up to $1,000 for information regarding the case.

