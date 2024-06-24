PHOENIX — From Sky Harbor International Airport grounding flights to new laws regarding brass knuckles, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from June 21-23.

Authorities issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday morning because of foggy conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration enforced the ground stop from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. It was for flights departing from a swath of the U.S. ranging from St. Louis to Los Angeles and including most of Texas and the Denver area.

As of around 9 a.m., more than 40 flights into Phoenix were listed as delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Thousands of customers in metro Phoenix were without power on Friday afternoon, the hottest day of the year to date.

Salt River Project reported outages in parts of Phoenix and Tempe around 1:45 p.m., in Glendale around 3:15 p.m. and in south Phoenix at 3:45 p.m.

The impacted areas in Phoenix/Tempe were from 24th to 40th streets and Broadway to Guadalupe roads. In Glendale, impacted areas were from 75th to 55th avenues and Camelback to Osborn roads. In south Phoenix, impacts were from 79th to 51st avenues and Baseline to Elliot roads.

A teenager died after an overnight shooting in Glendale on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Two suspects, 19-year-old Joshua Rodas and an unnamed 15-year-old male, were taken into custody, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Both suspects are being charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, police announced on Thursday. Rodas was being held on a $1 million bond.

Chandler will outlaw unruly gatherings and brass knuckles for minors starting Monday, the city announced.

These two ordinances were voted unanimously by the city with intentions to prevent and deter violence.

Notices about the unruly gathering law have been sent to 486 registered short-term rental properties in Chandler. Regarding the brass knuckles law, 98 secondhand, pawn, smoke shops, defense and weapons-related Chandler businesses have been notified.

Developers held a groundbreaking ceremony this week to mark a big step at Silver Sky, a new luxury community in Paradise Valley.

Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Mark Stanton joined representatives from Silver Sky Development and the project’s design, architecture, construction and sales partners at Wednesday’s event.

“We are so excited to begin construction and take these next steps toward our vision to create a luxury residential community featuring world-class architecture on some of the last vacant land in Paradise Valley,” Jeremy Takas, Silver Sky Development managing partner, said in a press release. “It’s been an honor to have played a role as we have reshaped the fingerprint of this incredible town.”

Silver Sky is a 17-acre gated community in the center of Paradise Valley, an enclave between the Phoenix Mountains Preserve and Scottsdale known for its expensive real estate. The Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved the project in April 2023.

