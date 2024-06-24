Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Use this bill assistance program to avoid expensive AC bills in the Valley this summer

Jun 24, 2024, 4:35 AM

A person cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM



PHOENIX — As the summer heat rises, so does your AC bill. Scott Johnson with the Salvation Army Southwest Division broke down a bill assistance program that could help you out during the summer.

Johnson told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s AZ Morning News the Salvation Army helped 2,800 households with utilities assistance last year through Project Share, which is a collaboration with SRP, APS and Southwest Gas. In addition, the Salvation Army also receives funding from private donors, the Virginia Piper Foundation and Wildfire, AZ.

Project Share stands for Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy.

“If somebody is in a situation where they’re in crisis, unable to pay their energy bills and has exhausted all other potential sources of aid, they can come to Salvation Army,” Johnson said. “A crisis situation is defined, for example, by a loss of reduction of income or public assistance benefits in the last 90 days or delay in receiving that type of assistance.”

There are parameters one has to meet to receive assistance, including unexpected expenses such as car repairs, medical bills, a death in the immediate family or condition that endangers the health and safety of the household, such as lead poisoning, infestation, asbestos or a medical condition that requires oxygen.

Those seeking assistance must also produce personal identification and verification of income for each household member.

Qualified applicants can receive a maximum of up to $500 every two years from Project Share and the Salvation Army works directly with the applicant’s provider, whether it be SRP, APS or Southwest Gas to help that person pay their bill.

The program provided almost $410,000 in utilities assistance through last year.

According to Johnson, the Salvation Army assisted 8% more people in the Valley with utility bills in 2023 than in 2022 after Arizona experienced a deadly 31-day streak of temperatures reaching at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) last year.

How does one apply?

Applicants seeking assistance can get more information online or they can call 602-267-4127. Applicants are encouraged to seek funding near the beginning of the month, as funding goes quickly.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

