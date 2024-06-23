Authorities search in rural Colorado for suspect in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Close
ALAMOSA, Colorado (AP) — Officers went door to door in a rural southern Colorado on Sunday as aircraft searched from overhead for a man suspected of shooting three people, killing one, and then fleeing on foot into farmland after a failed carjacking.

Suspect Henry Corral, 44, should be considered armed and dangerous, said police in the small city of Alamosa.

“It’s a huge area — probably almost 30 square miles that we’ve got to work. There’s still a lot we’ve got to do,” Alamosa Police Chief George Dingfelder said of the search. “It’s rural farmland, and and some places you might have three or four houses in a square mile.”

Officers found the three victims after responding to shots fired at The Sunset Inn in Alamosa at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The city of about 10,000 people is roughly 30 miles from the New Mexico border.

One of the victims died, and the other two were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition .

Corral fled the scene in a vehicle that he crashed when he went off the road about six or seven miles outside of Alamosa, Dingfelder said.

The suspect then tried to carjack a vehicle belonging to a good Samaritan who had heard the accident and came to check on it, Dingfelder said. The attempt failed when Corral got into an argument with the other person, who took their keys and ran off, while Corral ran the other direction into farmland, the chief said.

The search for Corral involved federal, state and local law enforcement in an area south and west of Alamosa.

