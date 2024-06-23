Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Shooting at a party in Alabama’s capital leaves 13 injured, officials say

Jun 23, 2024, 9:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a crowded party in Alabama’s capital left 13 people injured — nine of whom were shot, officials said Sunday. Four other people were injured in the subsequent chaos.

Mayor Steven L. Reed said in a statement that police and medics responded to reports of gunshot victims at 1:46 a.m. Sunday.

“This morning, more than 600 rounds were fired at a crowded party in the North Pass area,” Reed said. “Nine were wounded, and at least four more were injured in the chaos that followed.”

He said officers from the Montgomery Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are interviewing witnesses and suspects.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

United States News

Associated Press

California boy, 4, who disappeared from campground found safe after 22 hours alone in wilderness

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old California boy who wandered away from a campground in the Sierra National Forest was found safe after spending 22 hours alone in the wilderness, authorities said. A search-and-rescue team of about 50 officers and volunteers set out around 11 a.m. Thursday after the child was reported missing from the […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

One man died and five others were hospitalized in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is dead and five others have been wounded in a downtown St. Louis shooting, police said. Police believe women were fighting in a park when men interfered and drew firearms, according to social media posts from the agency. The man who died was in his mid-twenties, police said. Five […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot pursuing a stolen vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan county sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while pursing a suspected stolen vehicle in Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said Sunday. Bradley J. Reckling, who was on duty in an unmarked car, was following a 2022 Chevy Equinox Saturday evening after the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Colorado authorities search for suspect in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 critically injured

ALAMOSA, Colorado (AP) — Authorities searched door to door and using aircraft on Sunday for the suspect in a triple shooting that left one person dead at a hotel in a small southern Colorado city. Suspect Henry Corral, 44, should be considered armed and dangerous, Alamosa Police said in a social media post. Officers found […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Millions in the US prepare for more sweltering heat as floodwaters inundate parts of the Midwest

Millions of Americans prepared to sweat through yet another scorching day, with the potential for rolling storms later Sunday to bring relief from the sweltering heat for at least some. Floodwaters inundated parts of the Midwest, including a town in Iowa whose own water-level gauge was submerged. From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across much of […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect seen fleeing Ohio shooting that wounded 10 sought, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are seeking a suspect seen fleeing an early morning shooting in Ohio’s capital that sent 10 people to hospitals, one in critical condition. Columbus police said officers dispatched to the Short North Arts District north of the downtown area just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found six people with gunshot wounds. […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Shooting at a party in Alabama’s capital leaves 13 injured, officials say