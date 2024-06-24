Close
Mesa, Phoenix ranked among best-run US cities, per WalletHub

Jun 24, 2024, 4:15 AM

An aerial view of the downtown skyline in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Mesa and Phoenix both made the top 35 in a list of best-run cities in the nation compiled in a recent study by personal finance website, WalletHub.

Mesa came in at No. 25 on the list while Phoenix came in at No. 33, two spots behind Tucson at No. 31.

WalletHub used metrics including budget per capita and quality of services residents of their cities received, analyzing how cities managed and spent public funds.

Mesa finished No. 51 in quality of city services and No. 28 in total budget per capita.

Phoenix enjoyed higher rankings in the total budget per capita with a No. 38 ranking while finishing No. 55 in quality of city services.

Tucson, meanwhile, was carried by a No. 17 ranking in total budget per capita.

The website analyzed 148 of the largest cities in the country in compiling its rankings.

Two cities in Idaho ranked in the top three in the country. Nampa, Idaho came in first place overall and was first in total budget per capita, while Boise, Idaho came in third overall.

Virginia Beach, Virginia finished first in quality of city services but ranked 22nd overall, three spots ahead of Mesa.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

