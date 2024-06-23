A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say
Jun 22, 2024, 7:23 PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store.
The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement.
A total of 14 people were wounded in Friday’s shooting, according to police: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.”
“Those killed in the shooting were all civilians,” the statement said.