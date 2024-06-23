PHOENIX — Police are seeking information about vehicles allegedly damaged within the last week determined to have a “bias element involved” in central Phoenix, authorities said Saturday.

Police responded to six incidents that occurred overnight Tuesday and three more incidents overnight Friday, all between McDowell and Thomas roads and 22nd and 32nd streets.

According to PIO Sgt. Robert Scherer, seven of the nine incidents were involving a “bias element.” Phoenix PD defines a bias crime as one where the suspect’s motivation was targeting a specific group, such as a race or religion.

Police says anyone with information about the series of crimes, including exterior surveillance video in the area, should contact them at 602-262-6151.

