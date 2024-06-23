Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Candytopia opening interactive wonderland at Scottsdale Fashion Square in July

Jun 22, 2024, 9:00 PM

Candytopia...

Candytopia will open its doors at Scottsdale Fashion Square in July. (photo courtesy of Candytopia)

(photo courtesy of Candytopia)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Interactive sweets experience Candytopia will open its doors at Scottsdale Fashion Square in July, it announced this week.

Among the features are an art gallery with hand-crafted candy sculptures, a confetti room with pigs that fart confetti and a marshmallow-themed ball pit with a quarter-million “marshmallows.”

Guests can also pick from sweets throughout their journey, included in the price of admission.

“We’re thrilled that Candytopia, the interactive hit that’s traveled the nation, has selected Scottsdale Fashion Square to become the sweetest spot for fun in Arizona and beyond. This unique candy-themed attraction is sure to be a crowd pleaser for children and adults alike,” Scottsdale Fashion Square Property Management Director David Hyatt said in a press release.

Tickets are available to reserve hourlong experiences online, with sessions available Wednesdays-Sundays, starting on July 26. Discounts are available for seniors, students and military, plus kids three years or younger get in free.

Spanning 11,000 square feet, the experience is a partnership between retail developer Macerich and entertainment discovery platform Fever, which emphasizes unique and local interactive experiences.

Candytopia made a stop in Scottsdale in October 2019.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

