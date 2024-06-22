PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody following the alleged stabbing of their parents in a small town south of Sedona on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports of the stabbing at a home near Coffee Pot Rock Drive in the Village of Oak Creek.

Deputies found the suspect, 33-year-old Lauren Levinson, on the street nearby the home and arrested her without incident, YCSO said.

Upon entering the home, a YCSO sergeant located the suspect’s parents who were each suffering from stab wounds. The mother had “numerous puncture wounds to her back” and the father had been stabbed “several times in his arm,” YCSO said.

One of the parents had called the suspect’s brother, who arrived on scene to assist the sergeant with life-saving measures. Wounds on the mother had to be treated to allow her lungs to continue functioning and the father’s arm required a tourniquet.

The mother and father were brought to Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center, respectively, for further treatment.

YCSO detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.