ARIZONA NEWS

Defendants who shot at Hopi officers during police chase sentenced

Jun 22, 2024, 5:00 PM

Two defendants were sentenced to over 10 years in prison for shooting at Hopi police officers amid a car chase.

Two defendants were sentenced to over 10 years in prison for shooting at Hopi police officers amid a car chase. (File photo from the Associated Press)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two defendants were sentenced last week for shooting at Hopi police officers while fleeing from tribal law enforcement in 2021.

Ryan Adelbert Johnson, 39, was sentenced to 209 months in prison while Mike Duffy III, 41, was sentenced to 161 months. Both sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Upon conclusion of a trial last fall, Johnson and Duffy were convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Johnson was also convicted of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, while Duffy was convicted of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Since both defendants were convicted felons, they also pleaded guilty to one count each of felon in possession of a firearm.

In Feb. 2021, Johnson and Duffy ran a stop sign while driving through the Hopi Indian Reservation and almost hit a Hopi police vehicle.

As Johnson and Duffy fled the scene and refused commands by law enforcement to pull over, Johnson used an AM-15 rifle to fire at the pursuing officers, who were able to avoid being hit.

“This shooting was without justification and threatened the lives of police officers who work every day to keep their community safe,” said Daniel Mayo, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix field office. “An attack like this has serious consequences as proven by the sentences handed down to the defendants.”

