Officers shoot suspect who allegedly rammed police vehicle at Tempe parking garage entrance

Jun 21, 2024, 8:25 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm

(Mugshot courtesy of Tempe PD, file photo from Tempe PD Facebook)...

(Mugshot courtesy of Tempe PD, file photo from Tempe PD Facebook)

(Mugshot courtesy of Tempe PD, file photo from Tempe PD Facebook)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two Tempe police officers fired at a suspect who allegedly rammed his car into theirs at a parking garage late Thursday night, authorities said on Friday.

Tempe PD said prior to the incident, a team was working a street racing detail near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway when officers noticed a 2019 Dodge Challenger traveling at high speeds, running red lights and committing other traffic violations around 11:30 p.m.

Police located the vehicle before midnight, traveling south on Mill Avenue and approaching a parking garage. At the entrance, police had the suspect’s vehicle between theirs and a gate restricting access to the garage.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old man Azeez Olaniyan, allegedly put his car into reverse and rammed into the police car, resulting in the two officers to fire at him, inflicting non-life-threatening injuries.

Olaniyan then drove forward through the gate, and officers set up a perimeter around the garage to prevent him from escaping. Authorities said they located Olaniyan shortly after, and they safely arrested him.

Neither officer was injured in the incident and both were placed on leave in accordance with Tempe Police policy.

