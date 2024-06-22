Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Court seeks to revoke Gilbert teen’s probation following new arrests

Jun 21, 2024, 7:37 PM | Updated: 9:30 pm

Deleon Haynes, 19, was arrested in connection with two investigations after he was sentenced earlier this month.

Deleon Haynes, 19, was arrested in connection with two investigations after he was sentenced earlier this month. (MCSO mugshot and Gilbert PD file photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Deleon Haynes, the first adult sentenced in connection with the recent wave of East Valley youth violence, was arrested again by Gilbert Police on Friday for his part in two criminal investigations.

Haynes, 19, was sentenced to three years supervised probation June 3 for his part in a group assault at a Gilbert In-N-Out Burger last August. A Maricopa County Superior Court spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM the Adult Probation Department was filing a petition to revoke Haynes’ probation following the new allegations.

Gilbert police said Haynes illegally entered a home on June 12 that he was previously kicked out of two weeks earlier. When inside the home, he allegedly got into an argument with a minor in the home who he was previously in a relationship with.

In a separate incident on Friday, a minor told Gilbert police Haynes had allegedly threatened them and a family member. Case records show the threats were made virtually.

After being processed at the Gilbert-Chandler Unified Holding Facility, Haynes is being held on bond in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Haynes is the second East Valley youth violence suspect to be arrested again after his sentencing. Jacob Pennington, 20, was arrested on an alcohol charge hours after receiving the same three-year probationary sentencing on June 13.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Thursday her office filed a petition to revoke Pennington’s probation.

