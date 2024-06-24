Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction starts on business park next to future Buc-ee’s site

Jun 24, 2024, 4:05 AM

Construction has started on a new $100 million business park called Formation Park 10 on a large si...

Construction has started on a new $100 million business park called Formation Park 10 on a large site next to the future Buc-ee's in Goodyear. (Deutsch Architecture Group Rendering)

(Deutsch Architecture Group Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Dallas-based Formation Interests has started construction on a 688,000-square-foot business park adjacent to the future Buc-ee’s convenience store in Goodyear.

The overall $100 million development, the company’s first in metro Phoenix, will be built out across two phases that will bring new industrial, office and commercial space to the area.

“We saw the immense growth that was already occurring and the potential for significant growth in the logistics market in Phoenix,” said Adam Herrin, CEO of Formation.

The development team received zoning approvals from the city of Goodyear last year for the 44-acre site at Bullard Avenue and Celebrate Life Way. The buildings will add to a robust collection of industrial facilities and data centers surrounding the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport.

Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty was previously expected to develop the project, but it has since traded hands to Formation. The company is developing the site with its capital partner, Forth Worth-based Crescent Real Estate.

The first phase will total 430,000 square feet between two buildings and is expected to be completed by June 2025. A second phase will comprise 230,000 square feet across three buildings that are set to break ground next year.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Buckeye woman is missing after report...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police ask public to help find Buckeye woman who went missing in May

Hope Tucker is a Buckeye woman who went missing on May 22, 2024. Police asked the public for helpful information about her on Sunday.

6 minutes ago

Missing 85-year-old man subject of new Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man last seen in Scottsdale

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen in Scottsdale.

53 minutes ago

A person cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Use this bill assistance program to avoid expensive AC bills in the Valley this summer

As the summer heat rises, so does your AC bill. Here is a bill assistance program that could help you out during the summer.

3 hours ago

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineer...

KTAR.com

Arizona wins 4th consecutive Gold Shovel award for economic development

Arizona was named a recipient of a Gold Shovel award by Area Development magazine, the state’s fourth consecutive gold shovel.

3 hours ago

An aerial view of the downtown skyline in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Mesa, Phoenix ranked among best-run US cities, per WalletHub

Mesa and Phoenix both made the top 35 in a list of best-run cities in the nation compiled in a recent study by WalletHub.

3 hours ago

The woman who struck the 17-year-old in a hit-and-run case was possibly driving a 2008-2012 Chrysle...

KTAR.com

Hit-and-run suspect leaves Phoenix teen with broken legs

The hit-and-run left a teenage boy with two broken bones and other injuries.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Construction starts on business park next to future Buc-ee’s site