UNITED STATES NEWS

Man accused in killing and kidnappings in Louisiana waives extradition

Jun 21, 2024, 5:07 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man arrested in the slaying of a Louisiana woman and abduction of her two daughters and subsequent death of one of them waived extradition Friday in federal court in Mississippi, clearing the way for his return to Louisiana to face trial.

During his court appearance in Jackson, Daniel Callihan, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his detention hearing, multiple news outlets reported. He will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until he is transferred to Louisiana for those proceedings, the stations said. It was not immediately known when that would occur.

Callihan has been charged with federal conspiracy in Mississippi. He and another suspect, Victoria Cox, are expected to be charged with several state and federal charges in Mississippi and Louisiana, including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. Jail records did not list attorneys for either suspect and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Louisiana declined to comment when asked about the cases.

They’re accused in last week’s death of Callie Brunett, 35, of Loranger, Louisiana, and kidnapping and death of Brunett’s 4-year-old daughter, whose abduction crossed from Louisiana into Mississippi. Brunett’s 6-year-old daughter survived the abduction and has since been returned to family in Louisiana.

Although he waived his rights to federal hearings, Callihan must return to Mississippi to face state charges in relation to the alleged crimes.

