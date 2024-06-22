Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of University of Arizona student

Jun 21, 2024, 5:00 PM

Four suspects were arrested for in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred earlier ...

Four suspects were arrested for in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this year. (Facebook Photo/Tucson Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Tucson Police Department)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Four suspects including three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a University of Arizona student at an off-campus house party two months ago, police said Thursday.

Tucson police said three 17-year-old boys were taken into custody along with 18-year-old Estevan Garcia, who is accused of driving the vehicle used in the April 28 shooting. All four face charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Authorities have been searching for suspects in the case since Erin Jones, a sophomore from Newport Beach, California, was found shot outside the house party with over 200 attendants. She later died at a hospital.

Police said there was no indication that Jones was targeted.

It’s unclear if Garcia or any of the other suspects have a lawyer, and a call to the Pima County Public Defender’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Estevan said he had a handgun in his lap during the drive-by shooting but didn’t fire any shots.

All four suspects were arrested in the Tucson area between June 14-18, and police said they’re still seeking other suspects in the case.

The names of the three 17-year-olds in custody aren’t being released by The Associated Press because they are under 18.

Garcia and two of the teens are being held on $1 million bonds while the other’s bond is set at $750,000.

Police said investigators believe the suspects drove around the party site to find and shoot another group of people unrelated to university students at the party.

Last month, police released black-and-white parking lot surveillance video of people running from the scene and grainy footage of a person with a firearm hanging out of a sedan’s passenger seat window.

Police said over 80 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mugshot courtesy of Tempe PD, file photo from Tempe PD Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Officers shoot suspect who allegedly rammed police vehicle at Tempe parking garage entrance

Two Tempe police officers fired at a suspect who allegedly rammed his car into theirs at a parking garage late Thursday night.

3 hours ago

Six people have died from heat-related causes in metro Phoenix this year. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, F...

Associated Press

At least 6 heat-related deaths reported in metro Phoenix so far this year as high hits 115 degrees

At least six people have died from heat-related causes this year so far in metro Phoenix, where the temperatures this week hit 115 degrees.

3 hours ago

Deleon Haynes, 19, was arrested in connection with two investigations after he was sentenced earlie...

KTAR.com

Court seeks to revoke Gilbert teen’s probation following new arrests

Deleon Haynes, the first adult sentenced in connection with East Valley youth violence, was arrested again by Gilbert Police on Friday.

3 hours ago

A Border Patrol agent leads a group of migrants seeking asylum towards a van to be transported and ...

Associated Press

Border Patrol reports arrests are down 25% since Biden announced new asylum restrictions

Border Patrol agents saw the third-fewest arrests of people illegally crossing into the U.S. in May of any month during the Biden presidency.

4 hours ago

A shelter in place in Buckeye was lifted after about two and a half hours. (@BuckeyeAZPD photo)...

KTAR.com

Shelter in place lifted in Buckeye after crews clean nitric acid spill

A shelter in place was lifted after about two and a half hours Friday evening after officials worked to contain a chemical leak in Buckeye.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How giving to area food banks has a direct impact on Arizona children

Food Bank Fridays continues with Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos. The guys up their goal, receive a donation from the Tunderbirds and hear the direct impact donations have on children in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

4 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of University of Arizona student