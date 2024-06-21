Close
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jun 21, 2024, 3:36 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mitch Landrieu, national co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien; former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

...

