Ghost Fire 40% contained, Westbound State Route 88 reopens north of Apache Junction

Jun 21, 2024, 2:41 PM | Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 8:43 am

Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on June 21, 2024. (...

Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on June 21, 2024. (BLM Photo)

(BLM Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound State Route 88 has reopened near Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes of SR 88 were closed north of Apache Junction Friday afternoon for the Ghost Fire, authorities said.

The highway closed at milepost 201 at about 1:55 p.m.

The Bureau of Land Management said crews were fighting the fire, which had burned about 90 acres as of 6 p.m. Friday night.

The fire is now 40% contained as of Saturday morning. Drivers are asked to use caution along the highway as crews continue to work on both sides of the road.

Eastbound SR 88 was not affected.

