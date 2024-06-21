PHOENIX — Westbound State Route 88 has reopened near Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes of SR 88 were closed north of Apache Junction Friday afternoon for the Ghost Fire, authorities said.

The highway closed at milepost 201 at about 1:55 p.m.

*CLOSURE* SR 88 westbound is closed near Apache Junction due to a fire at mp 201. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/bNKXrtfcol — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 21, 2024

The Bureau of Land Management said crews were fighting the fire, which had burned about 90 acres as of 6 p.m. Friday night.

The fire is now 40% contained as of Saturday morning. Drivers are asked to use caution along the highway as crews continue to work on both sides of the road.

Eastbound SR 88 was not affected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.