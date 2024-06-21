Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound State Route 88 closed north of Apache Junction for Ghost Fire

Jun 21, 2024, 2:41 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on June 21, 2024. (...

Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on June 21, 2024. (BLM Photo)

(BLM Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The highway closed at milepost 201 at about 1:55 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Bureau of Land Management said crews were fighting the fire, which has burned about 90 acres as of 6 p.m.

Eastbound SR 88 was not affected.

No other information was available.

