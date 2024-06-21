PHOENIX — Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The highway closed at milepost 201 at about 1:55 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

*CLOSURE* SR 88 westbound is closed near Apache Junction due to a fire at mp 201. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/bNKXrtfcol — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 21, 2024

The Bureau of Land Management said crews were fighting the fire, which has burned about 90 acres as of 6 p.m.

Eastbound SR 88 was not affected.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.