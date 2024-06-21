PHOENIX — Four Glendale children were hospitalized after they were found to be living in poor conditions during a separate investigation, authorities said Friday.

Property crimes detectives served a search warrant for a stolen vehicle at apartment near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found the children, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Fire officials at the scene determined the children needed to be taken to the hospital for further care.

A woman was arrested in connection with the auto theft case. Her relationship to the children was immediately unknown.

No other information was available.

