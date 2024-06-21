Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Driving from Phoenix to the East Valley this weekend? Watch out for this major detour

Jun 21, 2024, 10:16 AM

Crews work on the Alameda Drive bridge over Interstate 10 as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement...

Crews work on the Alameda Drive bridge over Interstate 10 as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement project. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — If you’re driving from Phoenix to the East Valley this weekend, you’ll have to bypass a major Interstate 10 closure.

Eastbound I-10 will be shut down from State Route 51 in Phoenix all the way to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The following ramps along the route will be closed for the weekend starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday, ADOT said:

  • From southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange.
  • All other eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road.
  • Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
  • Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

A few miles south of the closure area, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp to Warner Road will be closed Saturday from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. for barrier work.

How can Valley drivers avoid Interstate 10 closure?

ADOT has several suggestions for getting into the East Valley from the west side during the I-10 closure.

Motorists on eastbound I-10 can continue east onto the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and then take the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound US 60 or Loop 202 Santan Freeway to reconnect with I-10.

Traffic on southbound/eastbound I-17 south of downtown Phoenix can utilize the same detour after exiting to westbound/northbound I-10 and picking up the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Meanwhile, West Valley drivers can use the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the closure and pick up I-10 in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area.

Westbound I-10 restricted for bridge work

Traffic in the other direction isn’t getting away unscathed this weekend.

RELATED STORIES

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to two lanes from Broadway Road to 40th Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve-related bridge work.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also will be closed.

In addition, southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) at I-10 will be narrowed to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

On top of that, the southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 will close permanently at 8 p.m. Friday.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

ADOT also closing I-17 on-ramp in north Phoenix

ADOT reported one other area to watch in its Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for June 21-24.

The ramp from Loop 303 to southbound I-17 in north Phoenix will be closed overnight Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for a pavement improvement project.

Loop 303 traffic can take northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to access southbound I-17.

All times are subject to change. Roadways could reopen ahead of schedule as work is completed.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Overnight shooting in Glendale leaves teenager dead, police say...

KTAR.com

Overnight shooting in Glendale leaves 1 teenager dead, police say

The Glendale Police Department said a 16-year-old victim died after an overnight shooting in Glendale on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Panoramic file photo of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administrati...

KTAR.com

Ground stop issued for some flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Authorities issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday morning because of foggy conditions.

2 hours ago

Arizona Task Force 1...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix Fire task force to help New Mexico with search, rescue and recovery after deadly wildfires

Arizona Task Force 1 deployed on Friday morning to join the battle against deadly wildfires in New Mexico.

3 hours ago

Buckeye collision on Thursday leaves 1 dead, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

1 dead after car crashes into tree in Buckeye, police say

A Buckeye collision on Thursday night involving a vehicle with three people crashing into a tree left one dead, according to police.

4 hours ago

Split panel with developers shoving dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony in Paradise Valley on Jun...

Kevin Stone

Developers ready for next step at Silver Sky, a new luxury community in Paradise Valley

Developers held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to mark a big step at Silver Sky, a new luxury community in Paradise Valley.

6 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Luis Acosta discusses Biden immigration order and more

On this week's AZ Political Podcast, Luis Acosta discusses the Biden immigration order from this week and other recent executive orders.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Driving from Phoenix to the East Valley this weekend? Watch out for this major detour