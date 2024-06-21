PHOENIX — If you’re driving from Phoenix to the East Valley this weekend, you’ll have to bypass a major Interstate 10 closure.

Eastbound I-10 will be shut down from State Route 51 in Phoenix all the way to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The following ramps along the route will be closed for the weekend starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday, ADOT said:

From southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange.

All other eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road.

Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

A few miles south of the closure area, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp to Warner Road will be closed Saturday from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. for barrier work.

How can Valley drivers avoid Interstate 10 closure?

ADOT has several suggestions for getting into the East Valley from the west side during the I-10 closure.

🚧 I-10 CLOSURE 🚧 Eastbound I-10 will be closed between SR 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 24, for a traffic shift. #StayAheadOfTheCurve at https://t.co/9RToV9jv5l pic.twitter.com/N35Y6izbFy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 18, 2024

Motorists on eastbound I-10 can continue east onto the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and then take the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to the westbound US 60 or Loop 202 Santan Freeway to reconnect with I-10.

Traffic on southbound/eastbound I-17 south of downtown Phoenix can utilize the same detour after exiting to westbound/northbound I-10 and picking up the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Meanwhile, West Valley drivers can use the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the closure and pick up I-10 in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area.

Westbound I-10 restricted for bridge work

Traffic in the other direction isn’t getting away unscathed this weekend.

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to two lanes from Broadway Road to 40th Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve-related bridge work.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also will be closed.

In addition, southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) at I-10 will be narrowed to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

On top of that, the southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 will close permanently at 8 p.m. Friday.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

ADOT also closing I-17 on-ramp in north Phoenix

ADOT reported one other area to watch in its Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for June 21-24.

🚧 I-10 eastbound closed between SR 51 and US 60. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/s0LawgJo3A — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 21, 2024

The ramp from Loop 303 to southbound I-17 in north Phoenix will be closed overnight Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for a pavement improvement project.

Loop 303 traffic can take northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to access southbound I-17.

All times are subject to change. Roadways could reopen ahead of schedule as work is completed.

