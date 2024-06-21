Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Amtrak service into and out of New York City is disrupted for a second day

Jun 21, 2024, 8:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended entirely.

Several Amtrak trains scheduled to run between New York City and upstate New York were canceled, the railroad said on X, and trains from Pennsylvania to New York were terminating in Philadelphia.

Amtrak blamed the disruptions on “a disabled commuter train” at New York’s Penn Station. “We are working with our partners at NJT to investigate the cause of this morning’s disruption,” Amtrak spokesperson W. Kyle Anderson said.

Trains that are running may operate with hour-long delays, Anderson said.

NJ Transit, meanwhile, appeared to blame Amtrak for the fact that its own service in and out of Penn Station was suspended entirely.

“Rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York,” the commuter line, which shares tracks with Amtrak, said on its website.

The disruptions came one day after Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Connecticut, was suspended for several hours.

Amtrak said a circuit breaker malfunction caused Thursday’s disruptions.

United States News

Associated Press

Pennsylvania couple drowns in Florida rip current while on vacation with their 6 children

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Florida with their six children drowned after they were caught in a rip current while swimming, authorities said. Brian Warter, 51, and 48-year-old Erica Wishard, and two of their mostly teenage children were caught in the current on Hutchinson Island, along Florida’s southeast coast, the […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Shiny monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas. How it got there is still a mystery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A strange monolith found jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas has been taken down by authorities. Its discovery over the weekend, and quick removal, revived a pandemic-era mystery that captured the public’s imagination when similar objects began to appear around the world. How it […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California man recounts stabbing gay college student during trial for 2018 killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man charged with killing a gay University of Pennsylvania student testified that he repeatedly stabbed the college sophomore after trying to grab a cellphone he feared had been used to photograph him. The Orange County Register hate crime in the death of Blaze Bernstein. Bernstein was home visiting […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bodies of Air Force colonel and Utah man are recovered after their plane crashed in an Alaska lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bodies of two men, including a U.S. Air Force colonel who served as director of operations for the Alaskan Command, have been recovered after their small plane plunged into an Alaska lake. The plane was found Thursday about 193 feet (59 meters) deep in Crescent Lake, on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

FDA OKs first menthol e-cigarettes, citing potential to help adult smokers

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first menthol-flavored electronic cigarettes for adult smokers, the government’s strongest indication yet that vaping flavors can reduce the harms of traditional tobacco smoking. The FDA said it authorized four menthol e-cigarettes from NJOY, the vaping brand recently acquired by tobacco giant Altria, which also makes Marlboro […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Prison, restitution ordered for ex-tribal leader convicted of defrauding Oglala Sioux Tribe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former tribal leader in South Dakota to serve nearly two years in prison and pay tens of thousands in restitution after a jury convicted him earlier this year of defrauding his tribe. Former Oglala Sioux Tribal President Julian Bear Runner, 39, of Batesland, […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Amtrak service into and out of New York City is disrupted for a second day