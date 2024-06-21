Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

American Airlines CEO calls removal of Black passengers from Phoenix flight ‘unacceptable’

Jun 20, 2024, 7:00 PM

American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incid...

American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight in Phoenix, allegedly over a complaint about body odor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight in Phoenix, allegedly over a complaint about body odor.

American CEO Robert Isom wrote in a note to staff that the incident was unacceptable.

“I am incredibly disappointed by what happened on that flight and the breakdown of our procedures,” Isom said in the note this week. “It contradicts our values. … We fell short of our commitments and failed our customers in this incident.”

Three Black passengers sued the airline last month, charging that they were removed from the January flight because of racial discrimination. They said they were told that a white male flight attendant had complained about an unidentified passenger’s body odor.

The men said they did not know each other and were seated separately while waiting for the plane to depart for New York. The three said they were among eight passengers – all the Black men on the flight, they said – who were told to leave the plane.

The men said they demanded an explanation for their removal during a confrontation with airline personnel in the jet bridge. At least one of the men recorded the discussion, capturing an airline employee seeming to agree that the men were discriminated against, according to their lawsuit.

After a delay of about an hour, they were allowed back on the plane.

American did not say how many employees were put on leave or describe their job titles. A spokesperson for the airline said, “We are holding those involved accountable, including removing team members from service.”

Isom said American would form an advisory group to focus on the experience of Black customers, to promote the reporting of discrimination allegations, and to improve diversity training to “focus on real-world situations to help recognize and address bias and discrimination.”

In his note, which was reported earlier by CBS News, Isom said he had spoken with the president of the NAACP about the incident. The civil rights group did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

American has faced allegations of discrimination in the recent past. In 2017, the NAACP warned Black travelers about flying on the airline, claiming that several African American passengers had experienced discrimination from airline employees. American promised to make changes, and the NAACP lifted the advisory nearly nine months later.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

organized-retail-thief...

KTAR.com

Valley organized retail thief sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

The 40-year-old stole over $1,000,000 in stolen merchandise from home improvement stores across the Southwest.

2 hours ago

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking to revoke the probation of 20-year-old Jacob Penni...

Danny Shapiro

MCAO seeks to revoke probation for East Valley youth violence suspect arrested on alcohol charges

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Thursday her office has filed a petition to revoke probation for an East Valley youth violence suspect who was arrested on an alcohol charge the same day of his sentencing.

4 hours ago

It was a hazy Thursday in Phoenix. (ADOT traffic camera photo)...

KTAR.com

Notice the hazy day in Phoenix? Here’s why it happened

It was a hazy Thursday in the Phoenix area and forecasters said there was a good reason for the abnormal conditions.

5 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Arizona on June 20, 2024, in an attempt to block the state from us...

KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes sues Arizona over plan to use $115 million in opioid settlement funds for budget deficit

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Arizona on Thursday in an attempt to block the state from using $115 million in opioid settlement funds to remedy budget deficits.

7 hours ago

The shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on June 10, 2024 has been ruled...

KTAR.com

Shooting death of 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix ruled a homicide

The shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

8 hours ago

electric vehicle charging plan...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT to host virtual meeting on EV charging station plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation on Wednesday invited the public to share their input on an electric vehicle charging plan.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

American Airlines CEO calls removal of Black passengers from Phoenix flight ‘unacceptable’