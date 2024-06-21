Queen Creek woman charged, taken into custody over false report

PHOENIX — A Queen Creek woman has been taken into custody on charges for identity theft, harassment and falsifying a police report, Queen Creek PD announced Thursday.

On May 5, officers responded to the Queen Creek Fire/Medical station located near Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads, where they were informed that a woman had reported an attack that allegedly happened 15-30 minutes earlier in an area near Crismon and Riggs roads.

The woman had supposedly been running on a trail in the area when she was suddenly attacked from behind and knocked unconscious.

As detectives went on with the investigation, they discovered multiple inconsistencies that contradicted the woman’s account of the attack.

Eventually, detectives concluded that the facts given on the attack, as provided by the woman, were completely unfounded.

In addition, it was discovered that these circumstances, as well as other prior incidents, provided a pattern of harassment toward another individual who had a previous relationship with the woman.

As the investigation concluded on Thursday, the woman was taken into custody and charges of identity theft, false reporting and harassment (domestic violence) will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

“The circumstances of this incident are disturbing, frustrating and tragic,” Queen Creek Chief of Police Randy Brice said. “The acts perpetrated by this person not only harassed another individual but tied up police resources that could have been deployed for a better purpose.

“Unfortunately, this false report has created fear of a crime that never happened.”

