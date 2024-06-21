Another fascinating week in immigration news requires another fascinating guest on the AZ Political Podcast… and Luis Acosta-Herrera fits that billing! He’s an Arizonan who has worked in politics for almost a decade despite the fact that he can’t vote — because he’s not a United States citizen.

Acosta, who was brought to the U.S. at the age of two, didn’t even find out he was undocumented until, as a Brophy Prep student, his mother told him he couldn’t get a driver’s license like his friends because he wasn’t a citizen. He became a DACA recipient, earned his bachelors degree and eventually became the state director for Mike Bloomberg for President campaign.

Combining his experience as a political consultant and a migrant, Acosta gives a grade to Joe Biden’s rolling out of multiple immigration-related executive actions over the last two weeks… let’s just say Acosta isn’t impressed.

Enjoy this week’s AZ Political Podcast and make sure to check back next week — when former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer joins me to discuss her displeasure with Republicans focusing on election denialism instead of her party’s conservative ideals (the stuff she believes will get them elected).

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

Follow @JimSharpe

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.