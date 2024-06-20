Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ooh, ahh: Phoenix launches fireworks show season this weekend with After Dark in the Park

Jun 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

Split panel of a man and two children responding to fireworks on the left, and a fireworks display ...

The city of Phoenix has three fireworks shows set for June and July. (City of Phoenix Photos)

(City of Phoenix Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – It’s time to start practicing your oohs and ahhs. The 2024 Phoenix fireworks show season launches this weekend with After Dark in the Park, the first of three city celebrations.

After Dark in the Park runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Deer Valley Park on 19th Avenue south of Beardsley Road. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m.

The event includes live entertainment, games, an inflatable fun zone and food trucks. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or folding chairs and arrive early for the best viewing spots.

When are the other Fourth of July fireworks shows in Phoenix?

Phoenix will present two bigger Fourth of July shows next month, including the 36th annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th on Independence Day.

RELATED STORIES

First, American Family Fields of Phoenix will host Light Up the Sky. The event is set for 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on July 3 at the baseball stadium on 51st Avenue south of Indian School Road in Maryvale.

Last, but far from least, will be Fabulous Phoenix 4th. The July 4 celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park at 300 E. Indian School Road, east of Central Avenue.

With more than 7,800 aerial effects, Fabulous Phoenix 4th boasts one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest. The event also includes food, music and games for all ages.

There won’t be any parking at Steele Indian School Park, but Valley Metro light rail makes two stops on Central Avenue near the event entrance.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

organized-retail-thief...

KTAR.com

Valley organized retail thief sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

The 40-year-old stole over $1,000,000 in stolen merchandise from home improvement stores across the Southwest.

1 hour ago

American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incid...

Associated Press

American Airlines CEO calls removal of Black passengers from Phoenix flight ‘unacceptable’

American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking to revoke the probation of 20-year-old Jacob Penni...

Danny Shapiro

MCAO seeks to revoke probation for East Valley youth violence suspect arrested on alcohol charges

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Thursday her office has filed a petition to revoke probation for an East Valley youth violence suspect who was arrested on an alcohol charge the same day of his sentencing.

3 hours ago

It was a hazy Thursday in Phoenix. (ADOT traffic camera photo)...

KTAR.com

Notice the hazy day in Phoenix? Here’s why it happened

It was a hazy Thursday in the Phoenix area and forecasters said there was a good reason for the abnormal conditions.

4 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Arizona on June 20, 2024, in an attempt to block the state from us...

KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes sues Arizona over plan to use $115 million in opioid settlement funds for budget deficit

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Arizona on Thursday in an attempt to block the state from using $115 million in opioid settlement funds to remedy budget deficits.

6 hours ago

The shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on June 10, 2024 has been ruled...

KTAR.com

Shooting death of 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix ruled a homicide

The shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Ooh, ahh: Phoenix launches fireworks show season this weekend with After Dark in the Park