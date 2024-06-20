PHOENIX – It’s time to start practicing your oohs and ahhs. The 2024 Phoenix fireworks show season launches this weekend with After Dark in the Park, the first of three city celebrations.

After Dark in the Park runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Deer Valley Park on 19th Avenue south of Beardsley Road. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m.

The event includes live entertainment, games, an inflatable fun zone and food trucks. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or folding chairs and arrive early for the best viewing spots.

When are the other Fourth of July fireworks shows in Phoenix?

Phoenix will present two bigger Fourth of July shows next month, including the 36th annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th on Independence Day.

First, American Family Fields of Phoenix will host Light Up the Sky. The event is set for 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on July 3 at the baseball stadium on 51st Avenue south of Indian School Road in Maryvale.

Last, but far from least, will be Fabulous Phoenix 4th. The July 4 celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park at 300 E. Indian School Road, east of Central Avenue.

With more than 7,800 aerial effects, Fabulous Phoenix 4th boasts one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest. The event also includes food, music and games for all ages.

There won’t be any parking at Steele Indian School Park, but Valley Metro light rail makes two stops on Central Avenue near the event entrance.

