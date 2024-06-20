PHOENIX – Fallen Scottsdale Police Detective Ryan So will be honored Thursday morning with a procession through the city following funeral services.

The funeral starts at 9 a.m. at Highlands Church on Pinnacle Peak Road east of Pima Road. After the service, So will be transported from the church to the Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery on Bell Road at 65th Street.

The funeral is limited to the law enforcement community and So’s family and friends. It is not open to the general public.

The Scottsdale Police Department said motorists should expect hard closures over about 7 miles of city streets starting at around 10:15 a.m.

The procession to honor Detective Ryan So will take place Thursday, 6/20 at around 10:15 a.m.

· Hard closures will be held along the route (7.2 miles) until the end of the procession.

Route:

· Westbound Pinnacle Peak

· Southbound Scottsdale Road

· Westbound Bell Road pic.twitter.com/GSjFMwE8HE — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 19, 2024

The motorcade will head west from the church on Pinnacle Peak Road to Scottsdale Road, south on Scottsdale Road to Bell Road, and west on Bell Road to the mortuary.

How was Scottsdale Detective Ryan So killed?

So died in the line of duty on July 13 in what investigators said was an accidental shooting near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop. The Mesa Police Department conducted the preliminary investigation as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team partnership.

Scottsdale Special Assignment Unit detectives were unloading equipment after a search warrant and arrest operation when a bag containing a rifle fell to the ground. The rifle discharged upon impact, striking So, according to the preliminary findings.

So, a Navy veteran who served nine years with the Scottsdale Police Department, died after being taken to a hospital.

The Police Officers of Scottsdale Association is raising money to help So’s family with memorial costs, living expenses and educational funds for his children.

