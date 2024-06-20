Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society cares for 7,200 animals in first 100 days at new campus

Jun 20, 2024, 4:25 AM

A kitten named "Taylor Swift" was one of the 7,200 pets who received care at the Arizona Humane Soc...

A kitten named "Taylor Swift" was one of the 7,200 pets who received care at the Arizona Humane Society's new Papago Park Campus. (AHS photo)

(AHS photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is celebrating the first 100 days at its new five-acre Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix after opening its doors earlier this year.

The new 72,000-square-foot facility, which opened in March, specializes in caring for pets that are especially vulnerable and has provided treatment for 7,200 animals.

The new campus at 5501 E. Van Buren St. in Phoenix opened after the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus closed its doors in February. AHS broke ground on the new facility in 2021.

Through opening the new facility, the AHS was able to increase its trauma care capacity by 25%.

Further, the larger campus permits AHS to find 24% more homes for dogs and cats. Its “Mutternity Suites” provided an area for 125 mothering dogs and puppies since opening, while the “Meowternity Suites” offered 272 mothering cats and kittens their own space.

In addition, nearly 1,300 underaged, orphaned kittens and puppies were provided treatment in AHS’ expanded Bottle Baby ICU and Kitten Nursery.

Not only does the new campus feature an expanded Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital to help pets in its ICUs (where 6,143 pets received care), but it also offers hundreds of windows to bring in natural light and it has five “catios” for cats to get outdoor time.

The Arizona Humane Society started serving local animals in 1957 and will celebrate its 67th anniversary on Thursday.

