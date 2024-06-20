PHOENIX — Drivers should plan around a weekendlong closure of Interstate 10’s eastbound lanes between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 beginning Friday, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is due to a traffic shift that will also see the permanent closure of the southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10. A new flyover ramp will open and replace it later this year.

When I-10 is back open, drivers can expect a different setup of lanes, as crews remove the lane split between 48th Street and Broadway Road, according to ADOT.

The following ramps will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday:

Southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10

Southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain) to eastbound I-10

Southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10

HOV from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain).

The following on-ramps will be closed for the weekend, beginning two hours earlier at 8 p.m. on Friday:

Eastbound I-10 at Third, Seventh and Jefferson streets, Buckeye Road, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and Broadway Road

Southbound I-17 at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street

Southbound SR 51 at McDowell Road.

ADOT also provided the following detours:

If you’re on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain), change to southbound Loop 101 before changing to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

If you’re on southbound I-17, use westbound I-10 before changing to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain).

West Valley travelers with a Southeast Valley destination can avoid the closure entirely by using Loop 202 (South Mountain). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with eastbound I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

